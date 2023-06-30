Nike Relaunching Kobe Bryant Sneakers And Apparel

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts late in the fourth quarter while taking on the Denver Nuggets in Game Seven of the Western Conference Quarterfinals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs on May 12, 2012 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Kobe Bryant shoes and apparel are returning to Nike.

According to HypeBeast, Nike CEO John Donahoe revealed the fan-favorite line is set to comeback on August 24, Kobe Day 2023.

The Black Mamba began working with the sportswear brand in 2003. Bryant’s partnership with Nike officially ended in 2021, following his tragic death in 2020. Since then, customers have been able to purchase only a handful of releases through official drops. Additionally, shoes from the collaboration were leaked without the approval of the company or the NBA legend’s widow, Vanessa Bryant.

A detailed picture of the Nike shoes of Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter of Game Four of the 2009 NBA Finals against the Orlando Magic on June 11, 2009 at Amway Arena in Orlando, Florida. Elsa/Getty Images

In March 2022, it was announced that the partnership between the two entities was re-established. The Kobe Bryant estate and Nike reached a new deal, allowing the legacy to continue. At the time, the rebrand was said to focus on championing a new generation of fans and encouraging youth participation in sports.

“Kobe Bryant means so much to so many of us, not just NBA fans but globally beyond the game,” expressed Jonahoe when the deal was publicized.

“His impact in growing the sport, particularly encouraging women and young people to pick it up, endures as one of his deepest, lasting legacies. Together with Vanessa, we hope to honor Kobe and Gigi by championing a new generation for many years to come.”