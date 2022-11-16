Nike Unveils LeBron 20 “Christmas” Color-Way

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after hitting a three-point basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena on December 15, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Nike and LeBron James have unveiled a festive color-way for the superstar’s newest model in his signature line. Sneaker News reports that King James‘ LeBron 20 will don a holiday-themed design aptly named “Christmas.”

The basketball star’s latest silhouette will sport a mistletoe green on its textile upper with a warm red color on the Nike Swoosh and around the shoelace grid.

The bottom of the sneaker features an icy sole, representing the chilly wintry season, and a snowflake decoration serving as the kick’s sneaker lock. While the LeBron 20’s latest colorway isn’t a direct homage to Kobe Bryant’s Kobe 6 Protro “Grinch” model, the inspiration is uncanny, all the way down to the 20’s shaggy green detail.

New “Christmas” LeBron 20’s just surfaced ? pic.twitter.com/Du0j0g6w84 — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) November 15, 2022

Nike is set to drop the shoe in December for the holidays while a date is currently unspecified.

In other sneaker news, Fat Joe revealed that his beef with 50 Cent cost him a pricey shoe deal.

GQ recently shared an excerpt of Joe’s memoir, The Book Of Jose where the New York City rapper recalls his and 50 Cent’s infamous confrontation at the 2005 VMA’s.

The excerpt found Joey Crack detailing the back and forth with Fif, which got so intense that Michael Jordan didn’t think it was worth getting into a sneaker deal with him, ultimately pulling out on the rapper.

“‘You know I love you, Big Joe, but you’re too hot right now,’ [MJ] told me on a phone call. ‘I wanted to do it, but I’m not into all that rap beef. With all this controversy, we can’t do the sneaker anymore,” Joe recalled.

“Lost about $20 million by not getting that deal. I lost out on other endorsements too. Promoters definitely didn’t book me and 50 Cent on the same shows. Everybody had to keep us separated. But as fate would have it, after the VMAs, we didn’t see each other again in person for almost a decade.”