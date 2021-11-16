Nike Postpones Release Of Travis Scott Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack

Travis Scott looks on prior to Game Six of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves on Nov. 2, 2021 in Houston.

Travis Scott has launched many collaborations from a custom McDonalds meal to Reese’s Puff cereal. Typically, brands associated with the Houston-rapper sell out of product instantly as his dedicated fans flock to purchase.

Scott’s working relationship with Nike has resulted in multiple fashion collaborations; however, as the fallout from the deadly Astroworld Festival continues, to pay respects to those impacted by the tragedy Nike is holding off on the anticipated release.

“Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” revealed the Nike SNKRS website.

According to Complex, the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack was set to officially release on Dec. 16 in Baroque Brown and Saturn Gold colorways. The sneakers were reportedly part of a wider collection with five total colorways and the Baroque Brown was made available at Houston’s Space Village store via Nike SNKRS Pass during Astroweek, days of activities leading up to the music festival.

A memorial to those who died at the Astroworld festival is displayed outside of NRG Park on Nov. 9, 2021, in Houston. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The death toll following the crowd surge at Astroworld has reached 10 victims after 9-year-old Texas resident Ezra Blount died following a medically induced coma. Injuries he sustained at the event included damage to his internal organs including his lungs, kidney, and heart as well as brain swelling due to cardiac arrest.

Scott is accused of continuing to perform for the overzealous crowd despite being aware of a dangerous situation. Multiple lawsuits against the “Goosebumps” rapper have been filed by attorney Ben Crump, Alex Hilliard, and John Duffy of Hilliard Martinez Gonzales who say they are now representing more than 200 clients and are announcing 90 more lawsuits.

“This is something I have nightmares about for the rest of my life. My team is extremely broken up about it. Seeing so many young people getting CPR at one time, it’s just something no one should have to go to through,” said ParaDocs CEO Alex Pollak to KHOU 11. “Even though we’re medical professionals, we should be used to it. You can’t get used to something like that.”