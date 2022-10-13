Nike Takes Action Against Sneaker Resellers With Added Penalties

A view of The Louis Vuitton and Nike expression of the “Air Force 1” by Virgil Abloh as Sotheby's To Auction Louis Vuitton & Nike "Air Force 1" Sneakers By Virgil Abloh For Charity at Sotheby's on January 21, 2022 in New York City.

Nike has issued new sanctions against potential resellers in the United States.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Oregon-based sneaker brand has updated its terms of e-commerce sales to better combat customers making purchases using bots to resell their goods.

According to the brand’s revised terms of sale, Nike can now impose a limit on how many sneakers someone can purchase at once and even deny entry into one of its many brick and mortars.

“If Nike determines that a purchase or order is intended for resale,” it reads. “Nike reserves the right, in its sole discretion, and as it relates to such purchase or order to suspend the application of any Nike policy that provides a right or benefit intended for direct to consumer purchases; and take any action to hinder such purchase or order (and deter future purchases or orders).”

The company now has the liberty to issue a fee for restocking specific sneakers and can refuse a customer attempting to make a return.

The Swoosh-branded apparel company has also extended its rights to either reject or cancel an order they deem suspicious, echoing previous terms “against fraudulent activity.” Its updated policies also add that Nike can cancel an order if an “account has an excessive amount of returns or exceeds product purchase limits.”

Elsewhere, Nike has signed Bronny James to a NIL deal. LeBron James’ son is entering his final year of high school and is set on continuing the path forged by his pops.

“For as long as I can remember, Nike’s been a part of my family,” expressed the basketball phenom in a press release. “Getting a chance to team up with them and continue my family’s legacy both on the court and in the community is wild — it really means a lot to me.”

Along with Bronny, Nike also snagged four other student-athletes to NIL deals. The newest signees include Caitlin Clark, Haley Jones, DJ Wagner, and Judea “JuJu” Watkins—high school and college players deemed as breaking new ground for the next generation of superstars.