Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing And Puma Release Two New Collections

PUMA and Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing (TMC) have extended their long-term partnership for two new collections. PUMA and TMC first partnered for their debut collection in 2019 and have since released multiple clothing and footwear collaborations, including a limited-edition version of PUMA’s iconic Suede silhouette in 2021.

The two new collections are set to be available for purchase on Friday (April 15). One collection titled “LL,” which stands for “Long Live,” presents the latest iteration of The Hussle Way. It features the custom tracksuit that the fallen rapper and Groovey Lew created for the music video for the Grammy Award-winning record “Racks in the Middle” featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

For the signature tracksuit, sneakers, and other items, prices for the LL collection range from $40 to $150.

Nipsey Hussle “Racks In The Middle” music video Screenshot/YouTube

The second of the releases is the Essentials collection, created to fit a comfortable lifestyle. It’s described in a press release as having “classic colorways, premium details, and iconic co-branding.”

Including hoodies, t-shirts, sweatpants, and more, pieces from the Essentials collection range in price from $40 to $75.

All items from both collections will be available on PUMA.com, in the PUMA New York Flagship store, and online and in-store at The Marathon Clothing. View images below.

