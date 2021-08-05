Nipsey Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing And PUMA Release New Collection

Nipsey Hussle’s brand continues to expand, as The Marathon Clothing and PUMA recently unveiled a new collection called “The Miami Story.” The capsule series is the first of multiple collaborative drops from PUMA and TMC. The collaboration is inspired by the late rapper’s relationship with stylist Groovey Lew, the man behind The Notorious B.I.G.’s Coogi sweaters.

The collection includes co-branded shirts, Bermuda shorts, blue pants, and an all-white version of the Future Rider sneaker. The collection’s lookbook, which features India Love and Crystal Westbrooks, showcases specialized details like the TMC flag graphics and variations of blue, keeping true to Nipsey’s own wardrobe. The Marathon Clothing and PUMA’s “The Miami Story” collection will be available for purchase on the PUMA website, PUMA’s New York City flagship store, and select retailers on Aug. 13. Prices for the collection will range from $45 USD to $90 USD.

The last collaboration between The Marathon Clothing and PUMA came this past May, which included a gray suede sneaker and a graphic T-shirt. Nipsey, who began working with PUMA in 2018, helped create a 19-piece capsule that was released after his death and has since been followed up with multiple collaborations. The collection was reissued in December 2020, with Nipsey’s long-time girlfriend Lauren London, YG, J. Stone, Killa Twan, and Pacman Da Gunman appearing in the campaign.

Watch new video below of celebrity stylist Groovey Lew discussing his work Nipsey Hussle: