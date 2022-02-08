Nipsey Hussle’s Family Announces Plans To Open Second Marathon Store

The family of Nipsey Hussle has announced plans to open a second Marathon Store. According to Samiel Asghedom, Nipsey’s brother, the family has purchased a commercial property in the Melrose Arts District in Los Angeles, where the new Marathon Store will be located. The space is currently in the process of being remodeled and the store has yet to receive an official launch date. Asghedom, better known as Blacc Sam, says that the opening of a second store was a major goal for Nipsey and will be a continuation of his legacy. “This second location is a dream that Nipsey always had, and it’s important that his kids are able to see his plans fulfilled,” he told The Guardian, which broke the news.

The original Marathon store is located on Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue but was closed after Nipsey was shot and killed in its front parking lot in March 2019. The store is currently being used as a memorial site for fans and supporters to pay tribute to Nipsey’s memory, with plans to convert the surrounding commercial lot into a community space offering free music-based programs for the area’s youth.

David Gross, Nipsey’s business partner, has also announced plans to reopen Vector90, the co-working space he and Hussle launched in 2018, which was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Whatever we do, it will be an enduring piece of Nipsey’s legacy and what he meant to the neighborhood… It will be there after I’m long gone,” Gross said of both establishments.

Nipsey and Blacc Sam first opened the Slauson Tees store in 2006, which eventually evolved into The Marathon Store in 2017. The flagship hub for all things Nipsey Hussle, The Marathon Store carried Nipsey Hussle’s music, clothing, and various other merchandise.