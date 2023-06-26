Pharrell, Louis Vuitton Accused Of Stealing Indie Fashion Designer’s Concept

Pharrell Williams is seen wearing a Louis Vuitton denim set, Louis Vuitton cup, Tiffany & Co diamond shades and Louis Vuitton yellow croco leather Speedy bag outside Dior Homme during the Menswear Spring Summer 2024 as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23, 2023 in Paris, France.

Pharrell Williams and Louis Vuitton have been accused of stealing an indie designer’s concept.

On Tuesday (June 20), Skateboard P unleashed his debut collection with the fashion house in Paris, showing off the new SS24 garments as the brand’s new menswear creative director. However, on Thursday (June 22), indie fashion designer Kellie Ford took to TikTok to voice her opinion on a bag that looked too similar to a design she crafted.

In a series of videos, the woman detailed how, in 2021, she initially took an LV shopping bag, inserted it into plastic, accessorized it with a scarf, and created a DIY handbag.

Ford alleges that Williams and Louis Vuitton lifted her concept to create their latest handbag drop. “Fast forward to 2023, and under Pharrell’s creative direction for Louis Vuitton, they dropped what looks like is the bag. Yeah, it’s crazy,” she said in the footage.

As Ford continued, she insisted she wasn’t looking to take legal action against The Neptunes hitmaker or LV. The independent creative explained that the matter was more about the principle of lifting a smaller entity’s concept without recognition.

“It ain’t about suing, it ain’t about infringement. The thing is they took the concept…The concept is the same,” she added. “The concept is, the bag being a normal paper bag being worn at leisure. That’s what they did. They took the concept of the bag…. It’s the concept, not the actual bag itself.”

VIBE has reached out to Pharrell for comment.

Pharrell is fresh from his debut Louis Vuitton SS24 collection, showing off new designs and pieces, including bags, suits, pants, slippers, glasses, and more. It’s Williams’ first collection since being appointed as the fashion house’s new menswear creative director in February 2023. The event was a star-studded affair with appearances from Rihanna, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, A$AP Rocky, Tyler the Creator, Jaden and Willow Smith, and more.