Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Debut Will Open Paris Men’s Fashion Week

Men's Creative Director of Louis Vuitton, Pharrell Williams attends the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 06, 2023 in Paris, France.

Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton collection is set to debut at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. According to the provisional calendar published by Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode, LV will unveil the new direction for its menswear line on June 20, 2023, at 8 p.m. to open the show.

Williams’ highly anticipated collection is scheduled to run at the annual fashion event from June 20-June 25, 2023, with 43 shows and 38 presentations.

The governing body for the French fashion industry disclosed that Skateboard P’s runway is set to take place two days before Vuitton’s usual Thursday run date.

While Paris Men’s Fashion Week will mark P’s creative director inauguration, the brand did release pieces to “celebrate” his new role. However, the brand assured fans that this release was not his creative director debut.

Louis Vuitton Pieces made by Pharrell for his “Something In The Water” Music Festival (2023) pic.twitter.com/uh0ZO4s8nt — Outlander Magazine (@StreetFashion01) April 29, 2023

According to GQ, Louis Vuitton erected a pyramid-shaped store with merch for sale at Pharrell’s Something In The Water Festival in April 2023.

The exclusive merch featured tees, hoodies, and patterned shirts with the mantra “Virginia is for lovers,” stylized with the iconic LV logo.

In February 2023, the fashion house confirmed on Twitter that Williams, 50, would officially become the fashion brand’s newest menswear designer and creative director, replacing the late Virgil Abloh.

“Louis Vuitton is delighted to welcome Pharrell as its new Men’s Creative Director. His first collection for Louis Vuitton will be revealed next June during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris.”

Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s Chairman and CEO, also shared his excitement on Instagram. “I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new Men’s Creative Director. His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

With the new direction, the multi-hyphenate becomes the second Black American to hold a menswear position at a European luxury house. Virgil Abloh, also a longtime friend of Pharrell, was the first to hold the position.