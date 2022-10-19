Pharrell Williams’ BBC ICECREAM To Open Flagship Store In Miami

Pharrell Williams attends W Magazine 50th Anniversary presented By Lexus at Shun Lee on October 12, 2022 in New York City.

Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club ICECREAM is opening a flagship store in Miami. The luxury streetwear brand, founded by Pharrell and NIGO, will bring its newest shop to the Art District in Wynwood, Miami, with its grand opening on Thursday (Oct. 20).

BBC ICECREAM’s new brick-and-mortar will function as one part market and one part “canvas” for local and global artists, staying true to the neighborhood’s roots as Miami’s cultural and artistic epicenter.

“We wanted to create an immersive space where our community and BBC family could come in and experience our world,” Williams explained to VIBE. “Miami is at the mecca of fashion and culture, and it felt right to have our flagship store there right in the heart of the Art district.”

The interior design of the Billionaire Boys Club ICECREAM Miami Flagship store located in Wynwood, Miami — the Art District. courtesy of BBC ICECREAM

“We’ve been planning to do this for a while. We had to make sure it was the right time and that we could have the artists and collaborators we love and admire to come and work with us on building out this space, and we’re grateful it’s finally happening.”

The new 5,000-square-foot marketplace designed by Snarkitecture will introduce a hands-on experience through exclusive products and art installations.

Wynwood’s flagship store is built using materials and aesthetics inspired by the Everglades National Park. Its design also employs environmentally conscious components, such as recycled plastics, glass, and wood panels.

BBC ICECREAM’s newest locale is looking to reimagine the traditional retail model as an art gallery to drive social engagement, exploration, and experimentation.

The exterior design of the Billionaire Boys Club ICECREAM Miami Flagship store located in Wynwood, Miami — the Art District. Courtesy of BBC ICECREAM

“The goal is to create an experience. We didn’t want a store where you come in, buy clothes and leave,” the Grammy Award-winning artist expressed. “The flagship store serves as a space where art, culture, fashion, and streetwear come together to immerse the public into our world so that when they leave the space, they’ll feel like they experienced something and are better for it.”

The newly erected building will carry “exclusive collaborative clothing” and merchandise curated by Sarah Andelman, including Human Made, Comme des Garçons, Bamford, Krink, Humanrace, and more.

Miami’s BBC ICECREAM location will also carry mainstay brands, including Billionaire Boys Club, ICECREAM, Billionaire Girls Club, Bee Line, Human Made, Adidas, Comme des Garçons PLAY, and more.

The store will open on Thursday (Oct. 20) and is located at 2545 NW 3rd Avenue, operating from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm on Monday through Thursday, 10:00 am to 7:00 pm Friday and Saturday, and 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sundays.