Pharrell Williams To Become Louis Vuitton’s Next Menswear Designer: Report

Pharrell Williams is in talks to become Louis Vuitton’s next menswear designer, replacing the late Virgil Abloh.

According to the Wall Street Journal, negotiations between Skateboard P and the coveted brand arrive on the heels of the company hitting $20 billion in revenue, placing it as the most prominent fashion house worldwide.

The outlet cited sources familiar with the business deal claiming that Williams, 49, could be the second Black American to hold the menswear position at a European luxury house. Virgil Abloh, also a longtime friend of Pharrell, was the first to hold the position. Other notable names considered for LV’s menswear designer position included Telfar Clemens of TELFAR, Martine Rose, and Grace Wales Bonner from Wales Bonner fame and design.

However, if Williams was to get the glorious position, it wouldn’t be his first time working with Vuitton. Back in 2008, the 13-time Grammy award-winner partnered with the French brand for an exclusive set of jewelry and aviator-styled sunglasses dubbed the “Millionaire.” Along with his collaboration with the high fashion company, the In My Mind producer also has his own fashion initiatives and brands that have become iconic streetwear staples.

In 2003, P founded Billionaire Boys Club with Japanese designer Nigo and ICECREAM, the clothing line inspired by his love for skateboarding.

He would also start up offshoots from the BBC brand, such as Billionaire Girls Club and Bee Line. He’s also worked with Chanel and Adidas.

In November 2021, Abloh died after a quiet two-year battle with a rare form of cancer called cardiac angiosarcoma. N.E.R.D’s frontman sent his condolences to the legendary designer during his passing with words of love and admiration. “My heart is broken, Virgil you were a kind, generous, thoughtful, creative genius.”

Additionally, the musician has recently wiped his Instagram clean of previous posts, so an announcement regarding Louis Vuitton may be imminent.