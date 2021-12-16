Public Enemy Launches Exclusive Streetwear Collection

Legendary rap group Public Enemy have partnered with clothing brand Defend Brooklyn and fashion retailer Rue 21 to release a limited edition streetwear collection, which goes on sale today (Dec. 16). The collection includes t-shirts and bomber jackets, with prices starting at $19.99 for the shirts and $75.99 for the jackets. Both were designed by Defend Brooklyn’s Creative Director, Public Enemy’s art collective, and Chuck D himself.

Initially, the collaboration was meant to only be between Public Enemy and Defend Brooklyn. According to Rue 21 CEO Bill Brand, the decision for the retailer to jump on board was a no-brainer. “We love collaborating with musicians and we are dedicated to bringing culturally relevant moments to our customers every chance we can,” Brand said in a statement announcing the launch.

Alex Wright, CEO of Defend Brooklyn, also spoke on the endeavor, adding “It just made perfect sense, in a world where counterfeit is common, we want to maintain a brand and vibe that is timeless. Public Enemy and Defend Brooklyn is exactly that.”

All items in the collection are available at rue21.com, with a portion of the collection available in Rue 21 stores nationwide. The Public Enemy limited collection will stay on sales floors through February 2022, or until it’s sold out.