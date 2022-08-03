PUMA And The Marathon Clothing Unveil A New Collection

PUMA and The Marathon Clothing (TMC) have revealed a new jogging suit as part of yet another collaboration. Named “THE HUSSLE WAY | ON THE RUN,” the capsule collection features merchandise inspired by the tracksuit worn by Nipsey Hussle during Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s On The Run II Tour performance in Los Angeles.

Stylist Groovey “The Fashion King” Lew designed the initial tracksuit for the late rapper. The campaign features Hussle’s All Money In team modeling the matching set.

The PUMA and TMC “THE HUSSLE WAY | ON THE RUN” collection launches on Thursday (August 4) on the Puma website, the PUMA New York Flagship store, and online and in-store at The Marathon Clothing.

Customers can choose between a crewneck top, sweatpants, a jacket, and a separate pair of pants, with prices ranging from $80 to $90 per item.

The ongoing partnership was initiated between the two brands back in 2019, and together PUMA and The Marathon Clothing have issued multiple drops. Most recently in April, two new collections were revealed, with one featuring the custom tracksuit that Nipsey and Groovey Lew created for the music video for “Racks in the Middle” featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

View images from the latest PUMA and TMC’s “THE HUSSLE WAY | ON THE RUN” campaign below.