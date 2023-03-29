PUMA And Rhuigi Villaseñor Honor Hip-Hop And New York City With New Collection

PUMA and Rhuigi Villaseñor have come together for the third installment of their collection in honor of New York City’s legendary street style of breakdancing. The apparel brand and famed designer teamed up back in February with a homaged line dedicated to New York’s street performers, and before that, the pizza slice — a New York staple.

Aiming to collide “the past, present, and future,” Rhuigi and PUMA’s latest collection pays homage to the five boroughs amid Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. According to a press release, this particular venture is also backed by NYC’s W.A.F.F.L.E. dance crew.

The capsule showcases designs inspired by 1970s Hip-Hop and B-boy culture including footwear and apparel. Clothing items, which range between $40-185, are comprised of T7 Track Top and Track Pants, graphic T-shirts, and bucket hats. Color ways of warm tones of brown, red, and soft pink are seen throughout the pieces as a nod to PUMA’s home of Herzogenaurach in Germany.

PUMA recently teamed up with designer June Ambrose for her “Keeping Score” collection which premiered earlier this month. To date, the streetwear brand has also collaborated with Balmain, Laquan Smith, Cordae, Lauren London, and more.

Check out images from the PUMA x Rhuigi Villaseñor collection below, which will be available for sale on Saturday, (April 1) on PUMA’s official website and in their NYC flagship store.

PUMA x Rhuigi Villaseñor

