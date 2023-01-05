Skip to main content
Reebok Issues ‘Yard Love Apparel Collection’ Honoring Divine Nine Greek Organizations

In conjunction with the collection, Reebok is pledging to donate $25,000 to the United
Negro College Fund.

Reebok 'Yard Love' Collection
Reebok

Reebok has announced a new capsule honoring the Divine Nine. Named the Yard Love Apparel Collection, the merchandise comes in seven colorways used by historically Black fraternities and sororities.

The drop is the latest initiative in support of Reebok’s United Against Racism commitments and in conjunction with the launch Reebok is donating $25,000 to the United Negro College Fund, the nation’s largest private scholarship provider to minority students.

“As a member of a historically Black Greek organization, January, the founding month of my sisterhood, is incredibly special to me,” says Portia Blunt, VP of Apparel at Reebok. “These communities foster a unique bond and heritage of service work that has been maintained for over a century. I am proud to have the opportunity to celebrate and honor the legacies of these organizations and create a capsule many of our team members can tell their personal stories through.”

Reebok Divine 9 Collection
Reebok
“This collection will help shine a light on the important efforts of historically Black fraternities and sororities,” added John Moore, SVP of U.S. Commercial Sales. “As a member of a Black Greek organization, we believe in the power of human achievement and are committed to justice and equality for all.”

The collection’s campaign features a range of Reebok employees, some of whom are members of the fraternities and sororities that the collection is inspired by, such as Isaiah Mason, an associate manager, and Jordan Nelson, an associate product manager.

The Yard Love Apparel Collection launches on Jan. 10 and prices begin at $25. View images of the Yard Love Apparel Collection by Reebok below.

Reebok Divine 9 Collection
Reebok
ad