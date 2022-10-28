Skip to main content
Rick Ross Has 7-Figure Watch Delivered To His Home By Armed Security

Rozay apparently purchased the Jacob & Co. Mystery Tourbillon time piece priced a little under $1.5M.

Rick Ross at the Grammys in a black suit.
Rick Ross arrives at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Dan MacMedan/WireImage.

On Thursday (Oct. 27), Rick Ross shared a video of himself receiving a special delivery to his home by armed personnel. In the clip, the “biggest bawse” meets a van in his driveway, where two men give him a huge box containing a luxurious timepiece.

“This that Jacob delivery. Heavy weight,” Rozay boasted in the video. “They gotta be heavily armed when they making a Rozay delivery from Jacob. It ain’t normal. It ain’t regular.”

The Maybach Music Group CEO apparantly purchased the Jacob & Co. Mystery Tourbillon, which retails for about $1.5 million.

According to Jacob & Co., the exclusive timepiece, “is invisibly set with baguette hexagonal diamonds and the dial is set with hexagonal, ‘overlapping’ diamonds. The minute disk is set with 119 white diamonds (≈ 6.80 ct.) and one ruby (≈ 0.18ct.) to indicate the exact minute. The hour disk is also set with 119 white diamonds (≈ 7.93ct.) and one red ruby (≈ 0.28ct.) to show the hours. The outer ring is set with 108 white diamonds (≈ 4.56ct.) and 12 blue sapphires (≈ 1.49ct.) for the hour markers.”

Rick Ross at NASCAR
The WingStop boss has enough money to buy the fancier things in life, such as the $1 million residence he purchased “just to drive by it.” According to sources, Ross may have requested the armed delivery men to bring his watch because back in February, a delivery from Jacob didn’t go as smoothly. Reportedly, the delivery men gave the boss a hard time after he refused to show his ID to them.

Take a look at the expensive arm candy below and Rozay receiving the timepiece above.

