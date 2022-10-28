Rick Ross Has 7-Figure Watch Delivered To His Home By Armed Security

Rick Ross arrives at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden on January 28, 2018 in New York City.

On Thursday (Oct. 27), Rick Ross shared a video of himself receiving a special delivery to his home by armed personnel. In the clip, the “biggest bawse” meets a van in his driveway, where two men give him a huge box containing a luxurious timepiece.

“This that Jacob delivery. Heavy weight,” Rozay boasted in the video. “They gotta be heavily armed when they making a Rozay delivery from Jacob. It ain’t normal. It ain’t regular.”

The Maybach Music Group CEO apparantly purchased the Jacob & Co. Mystery Tourbillon, which retails for about $1.5 million.

According to Jacob & Co., the exclusive timepiece, “is invisibly set with baguette hexagonal diamonds and the dial is set with hexagonal, ‘overlapping’ diamonds. The minute disk is set with 119 white diamonds (≈ 6.80 ct.) and one ruby (≈ 0.18ct.) to indicate the exact minute. The hour disk is also set with 119 white diamonds (≈ 7.93ct.) and one red ruby (≈ 0.28ct.) to show the hours. The outer ring is set with 108 white diamonds (≈ 4.56ct.) and 12 blue sapphires (≈ 1.49ct.) for the hour markers.”

The WingStop boss has enough money to buy the fancier things in life, such as the $1 million residence he purchased “just to drive by it.” According to sources, Ross may have requested the armed delivery men to bring his watch because back in February, a delivery from Jacob didn’t go as smoothly. Reportedly, the delivery men gave the boss a hard time after he refused to show his ID to them.

Take a look at the expensive arm candy below and Rozay receiving the timepiece above.