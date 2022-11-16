Rihanna Requests Beyoncé To Appear In Next Savage X Fenty Show

Though it’s only been a week since Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 premiered on Prime Video, Rihanna is already planning its next installment. When asked who she’d love to model in an upcoming show, the Bajan national hero had one clear answer: Beyoncé.

“I mean, Beyoncé got body. That would just trump everything for me,” Rih told E! News.

This year’s list of swoon-worthy appearances included Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson, Winston Duke, Precious Lee, Marsai Martin, Damson Idris, Joan Smalls, and Taylour Paige.

Ahead of Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 5, the doting new mother is preparing to tackle the world’s biggest stage as Apple Music’s first headliner as the new official Super Bowl Halftime Show sponsor. The news comes after Rih’s return to music following a six-year hiatus, but fans shouldn’t be expecting a new album anytime soon.

The Fenty mogul appeared on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack with two heart-wrenching ballads, “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again.”

Meanwhile, Bey fans are anxiously awaiting the visuals for her Grammy-nominated album, RENAISSANCE. With her latest LP, she and husband Jay-Z have tied for the most Grammy nominations of all time with 88 in total. She is also makes history as the first Black woman to be nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Album.

Additionally, the “I’M THAT GIRL” singer holds the record for the most-decorated woman at the Grammys. Luckily for fans, both Rih and Bey are reportedly set to embark on respective international tours in 2023.