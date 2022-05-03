Rihanna Immortalized At The 2022 Met Gala In The Form Of A Marble Statue

Though Rihanna had the best reason to sit out the 2022 Met Gala, Vogue honored the fashion icon in the most historic way.

Rih and her bundle of joy were immortalized in the form of a marble statue, inspired by her May 2022 Vogue cover. Gushing over the monumental symbol, the mogul shared on Instagram, “shut down the met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you @metmuseum and @voguemagazine for this historic tribute! y’all bad for this one!”

Over the years, Rihanna has been the most sought-after celebrity on the Met Gala red carpet. Coincidentally, one of her most notable acting roles was her portrayal of Nine Ball in Ocean’s 8—the hilarious action film starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, and Awkwafina—in which a group of women set out to pull off a massive heist during fashion’s biggest night out.

These days, Rih is preparing for her greatest role to date: motherhood. In doing so, she expressed to Vogue that her biggest fear is her child not being a fellow lover of fashion, but she’s open to learning and teaching much more. “They’re going to teach me more than I could ever teach them. And I want them to go for it. I want to see who they are in the world, who they become because I’m just here to keep them on the rails—a passenger as much as the driver,” she shared.

Check out Rihanna’s most memorable Met Gala looks below.

Met Gala 2011

Theme: “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Met Gala 2014

Theme: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Met Gala 2015

Theme: “China: Through The Looking Glass” Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Variety

Met Gala 2017

Theme: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Met Gala 2018

Theme: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Met Gala 2021