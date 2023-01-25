Rihanna And Mitchell & Ness Partner For Super Bowl LVII Collection

Rihanna attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video at Allied Studios on November 08, 2022 in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022.

Rihanna has collaborated with Mitchell & Ness on a capsule collection commemorating her Super Bowl lVII performance debut. The singer and the sportswear brand teamed up with the NFL to create an array of hoodies, oversized t-shirts, a jacket, and more.

Officially titled FENTY for Mitchell & Ness and NFL, and curated By Rihanna, the merchandise features an airbrushed t-shirt and branded items featuring the photo of Rihanna’s hand holding a football used to announce her halftime show. The FENTY logo as well as the NFL shield and the Mitchell & Ness logo are incorporated in the designs.

A quote from the Grammy Award-winning singer featured on some of the hoodies and t-shirts reads as follows:

“If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that we can fix this world together. We can’t do it divided, I can’t emphasize that enough.”

Currently available through Mitchell & Ness, and the official NFL shop, prices range from $45 to $135. Sizes range from extra small to 2x large in the collection described as “thoughtfully designed to celebrate inclusivity, diversity, equality, and freedom.”

Prior to the release of FENTY for Mitchell & Ness, Bad Gal Ri Ri initiated her own Super Bowl merchandise collection through her brand Savage X Fenty. Items in the Game Day collection are available in xxs through 4x. Prices start at $32.95 with special discounts offered to Savage X Fenty VIP subscribers.

The Savage capsule includes jerseys, hats, t-shirts, boxers, and more. One graphic t-shirt featured in the drop reads “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever.”

“I can’t believe I even said yes. It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, ‘OK, I can’t take it back. Now, it’s like final,’” the “Umbrella” singer shared in an interview discussing the big day. “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that.”

Find the FENTY for Mitchell & Ness and NFL collection here and the Savage X Fenty brand here.