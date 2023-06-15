Rihanna Leads Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Campaign Ahead Of Paris Debut

In the wee hours of Thursday morning (June 15), Pharrell revealed that Rihanna would be a muse in his inaugural Louis Vuitton campaign set to debut in Paris this summer. The Spring/Summer line will stamp Pharrell’s first crusade as LV’s newly tenured Men’s Creative Director.

In an Instagram post, the Virginia icon poses in front of a larger-than-life billboard featuring Rihanna on-the-go. The soon to be mommy of two is draped in the French fashion house, holding backpacks of multiple colors.

Giving “bad gal” realness, Rihanna wears an all-black checkered gradient leather jacket revealing her baby bump, with black pants underneath. Pharrell sports an edgy look as he wears an all-black ensemble including a leather moto jacket and scrunched leather black pants, paired with yellow sunglasses and boots.

The Something In The Water creator was first announced as LV Men’s Creative Director back in February. Pharrell would then step into the same position that the late and beloved Virgil Abloh once held.

In a statement shared at the time, Louis Vuitton’s CEO Pietro Beccari expressed that he was “glad to welcome Pharrell back home,” adding that “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

Pharrell also made sure to make LV’s presence felt at his annual festival held in his hometown this year. On ground (or shall we say sand), the multifaceted impresario showcased a huge Malle-Haute trunk castle made out of sand. At the three-day event, the Grammy winner told Complex, “It was important to [LV]. They pushed. They wanted to be here.”

He added, “When I was on that mixtape, the In My Mind: The Prequel, and I said, ‘I just renegotiated my contract with LV.’ That was like ‘05 or ‘06. I had already met Marc [Jacobs] in like ‘03 and I think the sunglasses came out in ‘04. I’ve been working with [LV] for like 20 years, bro.”

“I think they understand that they are a part of my history and I’m a part of theirs.”

Take a look at the first glimpse of Rihanna leading Pharrell’s first campaign with Louis Vuitton above.