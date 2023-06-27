Rihanna Gives “Bag Lady” New Meaning In Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton Promo Video

Louis Vuitton has released an official promo video starring Rihanna for Pharrell’s menswear line as newly appointed creative director of the department.

In the 40-second clip, the Bad Gal is on the move, baby bump and all, as she totes various colors of speedy bags, mini book bags, and duffles. Rih gives the term “bag lady” a new meaning in the commercial showing that the hustle never stops, even if almost due for delivery.

The Fenty boss goes all LV as she sports a red and black checker-print duster, with a gradient monochromatic two-piece underneath. In another look, RiRi sports a plush canary yellow fur coat and an LV-embossed blue jacket as she makes her way through a city’s busy streets.

Earlier this month (June 20), Pharrell premiered the new line during Paris’ Men’s Fashion Week. The Pont Neuf affair brought out a list of stars including Jay-Z, Beyoncé, A$AP Rocky, Offset, Megan Thee Stallion, Zendaya, and more. Over 70 looks walked the runway that night.

The monumental milestone marked the Grammy winner’s first LV showcase since filling the shoes of his predecessor, Virgil Abloh, who passed away in November 2021 after a battle with cancer.

“Virgil has always been a brother in spirit. Now, that is literally what we work with here,” the 50-year-old explained in a statement via CNN Style. “He left a lot of hits with the House. As far as I’m concerned, I’m collaborating with his spirit. I’m honored.

“When he got this appointment, I was happy for him… It was crazy what the connections were, and the respect he had for us, and which we continue to have for him. I can tell you that Virgil and me being here has to say to kids who look like us, ‘Oh, I can do anything. I can be anything.’”

In celebration of Pharrell’s big moment, the afterparty featured a surprise medley performance by Jay Z. He performed “Frontin'” with Skateboard P, his and Kanye West’s hit song, “Ni**as In Paris,” and more.