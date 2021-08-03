Rihanna Enlists Black Women Motorcycle Crew For New Savage X Fenty Collection

Rihanna teamed up with a Black woman biker crew for the latest Savage X Fenty campaign. The ladies of Caramel Curves—who describe themselves as “#BurnoutQueens” in the group’s Instagram bio—lead in photos and videos for the #SavageXCaramelCurves collaboration. According to Vogue, the crew was founded in 2005 by Nakosha “Coco” Smith and Shanika “Tru” Beatty and already made themselves known for an edgy aesthetic, including heels, prior to the Fenty link-up.

“I didn’t want to go shop for basic clothes because I didn’t dress like that. I always wore sparkly, blingy stuff all the time,” said Smith to the fashion magazine. “So that pretty much started the trend for the Caramel Curves that ‘This is our look. When you come in, be prepared to look this way. You’re gonna have to wear heels, sexy clothes, be cute. Get it together. We don’t want to look regular.’ I’m never going to look regular.”

Another member Tierra “Choosy” Thomas added, “I think that as females, we’re different. We’re always trying to make our mark in whatever we do.” She continued, “so coming through with heels and being those girls, it’s one of those things that we still going to make a statement every time we come home.”

The New Orleans-based club is fully prepared to finish out a Savage summer. Sharing the campaign video, Savage X Fenty hinted the initial photos and videos will not be the last customers see of the Caramel Curves.

“Who is that pullin’ up on 2 wheels in heels?! Just the baddest group of biker babes in the Big Easy: Caramel Curves,” the caption read using the motorcycle and polished fingernail emojis. “Ride w/ us this August as we get to know these Savage ladies from the South.”

“The Caramel Curves show the world what being a badass boss is all about, while bringing sexiness along for the ride,” Rihanna said to Vogue via email.

Launched by Bad Gal Rih in 2018, Savage X Fenty offers a membership program to its customers as well as the option to purchase individual items. The brand was created to introduce inclusive sizing and style options to the world of loungewear and lingerie and has become known for star-studded, creative runway shows and diverse models on its social media platforms and online shop.

The Grammy award-winning singer recently announced a new unisex fragrance, Fenty Eau de Parfum, the newest product addition to her cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty.

View the campaign video featuring Caramel Curves below: