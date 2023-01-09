Rihanna Issues Savage X Fenty “Game Day” Collection Ahead Of Super Bowl Debut

Rihanna has released something new ahead of her Super Bowl LVII halftime show, however it is not the new music fans anticipate. The 34-year-old performer has issued the “Game Day” collection through her brand Savage X Fenty ahead of her headlining act.

The collection, which the new mom debuted on social media, features jerseys, hats, t-shirts, boxers, and more. One graphic t-shirt featured in the Savage X Fenty drop reads “Rihanna concert interrupted by a football game, weird but whatever.”

The caps, hoodies, and other merchandise are also branded “Property Of Savage X Fenty.”

According to Harpers Bazaar, the sportswear capsule currently available online is set to be presented during a three-day pop-up in Los Angeles from Jan. 27-29.

Loyal navy members have counted down to the “Work” singer’s “concert” — which happens to be a championship football game — since the global pop star was announced as the Super Bowl LVII halftime performer in September 2021. The show will be the first produced through the NFL’s partnership with Apple Music, replacing Pepsi as the event’s sponsor.

“I’m nervous, but I’m excited,” the Bajan singer said of the affair.

In a separate interview, she shared more about her own butterflies surrounding the performance.

“I can’t believe I even said yes. It was one of those things that even when I announced it, I was like, ‘OK, I can’t take it back. Now, it’s like final,’” the “Umbrella” singer explained. “The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, it’s an entertainer’s dream to be on a stage like that.”

Pieces in the Savage X Fenty Game Day collection are available in xxs through 4x. Prices start at $32.95 with special discounts offered to Savage X Fenty VIP subscribers.