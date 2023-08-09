Rihanna Previews Savage X Fenty Maternity Line

Since her first pregnancy, Rihanna’s style has only transformed, and now she’s combining her love of motherhood and fashion into her new maternity capsule collection for her Savage X Fenty brand.

On Tuesday (Aug. 8), the soon-to-be mother of two and her young son, RZA — whom she shares with boyfriend, A$AP Rocky — previewed the new collection as Rih rocked a maternity bra while nursing her first-born.

“The new maternity capsule is about bringing that confidence and comfort to moms at every stage of their journeys,” said the Bajan mogul in a statement. “I want to remind people that you can still channel sexiness and feel good while being a parent.”

The capsule line features three new bralette styles and an oversized graphic tee. Sizes range from XXS to 4X with prices ranging from $35 to $60, according to Vogue.

The bralettes were inspired by the brand’s top styles and come in multiple colorways. The design was based on the necessary one-hand functionality for new and expecting moms. Each bralette has “a full nursing sling (with a neckline-to-underarm opening), adjustable front-facing straps, a set of nursing clasps” and an adjustable back closure for one’s pregnancy. Meanwhile, the oversized t-shirt, created with comfort at the forefront, reads: “Make More Babies.”

Rihanna is currently pregnant with her and Rocky’s second child, which she first revealed during her Super Bowl Halftime performance back in February. For Baby RZA, this is the second major campaign he’s appeared in after his father’s Beats Studio Pro commercial.

The “Lift Me Up” singer teased a Fenty Baby line in February with British Vogue. The 35-year-old regarded it as something “the kids need,” but it’s unclear if that is related to the new maternity collection. Fans can also look forward to the formal return of her Fenty x Puma brand.