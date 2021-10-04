Rihanna To Open Savage x Fenty Retail Stores In 2022

Fans of Rihanna’s loungewear and lingerie brand will soon have another method of shopping beyond the website. During an interview with Bloomberg, Christiane Pendarvis, the co-president and chief marketing and design officer at Savage X Fenty, revealed brick-and-mortar locations could be open as soon as next year.

“Retail is an important part of our growth strategy. You’ll absolutely see some stores in 2022,” Pendarvis shared. “Because fit and comfort are so important, there are just customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online.”

Pendarvis continued to explain how the locations will be “will be our own physical stores,” and not Savage X Fenty pop-ups or displays in other retail shops.

“Initially they all will be in the U.S., but we’re absolutely having conversations around what does that expansion potentially look like in the EU [European Union],” the co-president revealed.

The “Work” singer lives up to that song title with Savage X Fenty and her other brands Fenty Beauty which has expanded to include Fenty Skin. The companies together have made Rihanna a billionaire. She opened up about how the new financial status made her feel “real weird getting congratulations texts from people for money.”

She added, ‘“Every dollar I make, I want to give it back. When it comes to people who need help, it hurts when I can’t do as much as I want, so now we’re just putting our foot down and C.L.F. is about to grow in a way that I’m really proud of.”

In this image released on Sept. 23, Fenty Beauty is seen backstage during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles and broadcast on Sept. 24, 2021. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

The Savage X Fenty, Vol. 3 show debuted on Amazon Prime on Sept. 24, sharing the latest designs to be released by the brand. The choreographed runaway show featured performances and appearances from Nas, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Erykah Badu, Normani, and more.

“They gave me a platform and a stage to show this dynamic show that we’ve been able to put together,” said Rihanna according to Billboard. “I think the challenge every year is to make it better than the previous one and this year we went bigger, we went better, and I’m very proud of every part of the show.”

