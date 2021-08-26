Rihanna Shares Teaser For ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3’

Rihanna has revealed a steamy teaser for the third installment of a Savage x Fenty runway show. The Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 3, set to premiere on Friday, Sept. 24, on Amazon Prime Video will preview items from the latest collection from the lingerie and loungewear brand. The newly-named billionaire is the executive producer and creative director of the show.

“Oh you think you ready ?!” she wrote across her social platforms with the uploaded teaser. The 30-second video features the Anti musician in various pieces highlighting her body and curves as well as a bold makeup and mullet combination. In closing, the video repeats her message of “U Ready?” in all caps.

While the Fenty mogul is the lone star of the mysterious clip, her Savage x Fenty runway shows are known for incorporating musical talent in her pieces on and off of the runway. The second installment of the runway experience, released in September 2020, featured performances from Travis Scott, Ella Mai, Bad Bunny, Miguel, Mustard, and Roddy Rich. Celebrities such as Lizzo, Demi More, Normani, Rico Nasty, Big Sean, Gigi Hadid, Willow Smith, Chika made appearances as well.

In this image released on October 1, Rico Nasty is seen onstage during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 presented by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on October 2, 2020. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

This summer, Rihanna invited the Caramel Curves, a Black woman biker crew based in New Orleans to front the latest Savage x Fenty campaign. When the video was released, the brand teased the women had more collaboration in store, alluding to a continued partnership. Now that the latest runway show has been announced, the women are a good guess as far as appearances.

“The Caramel Curves show the world what being a badass boss is all about, while bringing sexiness along for the ride,” Rihanna said about enlisting the crew for her brand.

The new Savage x Fenty collection from the third show will range in size from 32A to 42H/46DDD for bras and XS–3X/S–XXXL for underwear and sleepwear. Items will be available to purchase when the runway show premiers on Amazon from the retail giant as well as the Savage x Fenty website.

