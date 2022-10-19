Rihanna Announces New Activewear Line, Savage X Fenty Sport

Rihanna is yet again expanding her Fenty empire with the forthcoming arrival of Savage X Fenty Sport.

The new activewear line will officially launch on Nov. 9 with its first collection of essentials, complete with lingerie-inspired details, vibrant colors, plus low-cut bras and bodysuits ranging from XS to 4X. The drop will retail from $40 to $109.

“I want people to feel sexy, carefree and powerful when they put these pieces on,” said the Anti singer, 34, in a statement. ”We think of sport as how you move through your life.”

The mother of one also explained to Vogue, “I was inspired by everyday life. Everything is a sport. Being pregnant is a sport. For me, it was about fit and fabric, and I let Adam [Selman] play with everything else. The pieces are sexy and snatch you, but it’s functional and that’s what describes the whole Sport collection. Sexy. Functional. Fashion.”

The visual campaign was shared on Wednesday (Oct. 19) via Rih’s social media accounts. It displayed Savage X Fenty Sport in motion featuring an athlete training, a dancer on the treadmill, and an injured pregnant woman grocery shopping.

Selman, 39, the sportswear designer and visionary behind the billionaire mogul‘s iconic Swarovski crystal-encrusted sheer gown from the 2014 CFDA Awards, recently joined Savage X as executive design director for its lounge and sportswear categories.

“We have such synergy creating together. I have such respect for her vision and for what the entire Savage X Fenty team has built, and I am thrilled to be a part of the next chapter,” he added.

This new sector comes nearly two months after the membership-based brand launched Savage X Fenty Lounge, a collection of joggers, hoodies, tees, tank tops, leggings, and more.

With both lounge and sport now announced, they may be on display in the upcoming Savage X Fenty Show, premiering in tandem with the activewear launch on Nov. 9 on Prime Video.

Watch the full campaign video above.