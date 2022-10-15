Rihanna Reveals Date For ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Show

Rihanna has revealed her Savage X Fenty Show will return on Nov. 9 on Prime Video.

The doting mother took to her social media accounts to share a sensual trailer, starring herself dressed in pieces from the lingerie collection.

Prime Video teased that the fourth annual fashion experience is set to raise the bar even higher with a star-studded lineup of A-list talent including some of music’s biggest names—all wearing the newest selections from Savage X. As in the past, the new collection will be available for purchase on the same day as the virtual fashion show.

The third volume of the series debuted in September 2021 and featured performances from Jazmine Sullivan, Erykah Badu, Jade Novah, Bia, and others. Each floor showcased a new artist and new look until Rih closed out the show wearing a plunging, lace maxi dress with an exposed thong.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 became an Emmy-winning production back in September for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming, thanks to its choreographer Parris Goebel.

We won a mf EMMY!! ?⁣

And it’s like Muva KNEW it would happen ? Congrats to #ParrisGoebel for the sickest choreo & to the insanely talented team behind the #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 3⁣!

Now, we celebrate ??⁣#IYKYKsavageX #Emmys

The business mogul, 34, opened the first Savage X Fenty brick-and-mortar locations in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. In October 2021, Christiane Pendarvis, the co-president and chief marketing and design officer, teased that the brand plans to expand its in-person shopping experience into Europe in the coming future.

Savage X Fenty Vol. 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video.