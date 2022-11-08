Russell Westbrook’s Honor The Gift Brand Drops New Holiday Collection

Russell Westbrook’s Honor the Gift brand has issued a 145-piece holiday collection called “Defined.” Focusing on a palette of three colorways—black, white, and grey, the collection is literal and true to the brand’s identity.

“Russell brought me on to Honor the Gift in 2020 to deliver a message to the inner city,” expressed the campaign’s art director Brittany Hampton in an exclusive statement to VIBE.

“Not only was I able to design this special collection with the team, him and I collaborated on a concept that spoke to the heart and beginnings of the soul of Los Angeles, with the men & women who have defined the culture through music and fashion. As an ode to Russell’s upbringing, HTG’s Holiday ‘22 is a collaboration of culture at its core.”

Honor The Gift/Mark C

The full “Defined” collection is described as including classic silhouettes, quality materials, and full fashion knits. With styles carried over from seasons before, Honor Your Gift aims to conceptualize “that it is not what we wear, it is what we stand for.”

The campaign features Dom Kennedy, Charamon H., Suriya McGuire, and more to showcase men’s, women’s, and kid’s merchandise. The lookbook spread features the words wisdom, hardship, dedication, and belief, the brand’s key pillars.

The holiday collection comes after Honor The Gift introduced its Fall 2022 “District” collection inspired by the Unified School Districts of Los Angeles, along with the preview of the anticipated project Dear Brodie.

In September, Honor The Gift issued the trailer for Dear Brodie, a short film dedicated to honoring our childhood selves, and starring Russell Westbrook. Executive produced by Hampton, the feature is written and directed by Dennis Williams.

“Defined” is now available online and in-store at the Honor The Gift Los Angeles location. Prices range from $21-$199 for socks, sweaters, pants, jackets, hats, t-shirts, and more.