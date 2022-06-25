Saweetie And Crocs Launch Limited-Edition Icy Jibbitz Charms

Icy Queen Saweetie has entered the shoe game and teamed up with Crocs to make her very own “Icy” Jibbitz charms for their popular footwear.

The “Best Friend” rapstress stated in a press release, “My fans can now put the icing on any outfit using the Jibbitz charms I designed alongside Crocs—one of my favorite brands and one that values self-expression as much as I do!” The new endeavor will feature a limited-edition collection of charms that “embody everything she loves, which includes ‘doing the most, being shiny and looking icy.’”

The blinged-out glitzy charms will come in a variety of snowflakes, butterflies, and Saweetie-coined phrases like “Icy Season” and “Tap In.” The charms can be paired with either the original Crocs Clog or the Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal, which she’s seen wearing in her Crocs advertisement video below.

Earlier this week, Saweetie fans were able to visit Crocs’ website to enter a raffle for a chance to purchase the limited-edition Jibbitz charms. Winners will be notified if they’ve been selected. To guarantee that everyone has a fair shot at winning the trinkets, quantities are limited to one bundle per customer.

To make the transaction more interesting, Crocs and Saweetie are working with Obsess, a leading experiential e-commerce platform, to create an interactive virtual store. The augmented-reality experience features a digital avatar of Saweetie welcoming customers to explore the 3D shopping meta world. Fans can sign up to enter the live raffle to purchase the limited-edition Saweetie Jibbitz inside the virtual store as well.

Take a look at the oh-so-icy collab below. The five-pack of Jibbitz charms are available in two bundles: the Saweetie X Crocs Classic Cozzzy Sandal Bundle for $74.99 in “taffy pink” and the Saweetie X Crocs Classic Clog Bundle for $69.99 in “pure water.”

Benjamin Askinas/Crocs Benjamin Askinas/Crocs