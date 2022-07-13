Smino’s Zero Fatigue Partners With Pharrell’s BBC ICECREAM For New Merch

Smino and Pharrell are partnering up for something else outside of music. The music artists are teaming up and gearing up to drop a fashion collaboration. Smino’s Zero Fatigue brand is joining forces with Pharrell’s iconic skate-centric streetwear line, Billionaire Boys Club’s ICECREAM.

Set to release on Thursday (July 14), the collaboration will offer t-shirts, an OG ICECREAM Trucker Hat, and an exclusive ICECREAM hooded sweatshirt lined with Zero Fatigue’s signature satin fabric that doubles as a hair protector.

ICECREAM x Zero Fatigue Collaboration

Powered by Amazon’s Rotation, ICECREAM x Zero Fatigue will bring the exclusive merch to Manhattan via a mobile merchandiser. Attendees will be able to snack on frozen treats while they shop, as an ice cream food truck will also make an appearance on Thursday to celebrate the occasion. Smino will appear at the BBC NYC flagship store as a part of the truck’s last stop.

Smino and ICECREAM’s upcoming collaboration will look to foster the unique identity of Zero Fatigue while blending it with the stylish skater aesthetic of Pharrell’s brand. Smino was featured in 2018’s EU Flight Jacket 2018 lookbook as he modeled the piece. The rapper would later wear the jacket in one of his videos.

On Friday (July 15), the collaboration will be available for purchase online at Zero Fatigue and Amazon Music’s official websites.