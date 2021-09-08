Snoop Dogg Partners With G-Star RAW For ‘Say It Witcha Booty’ Denim Campaign

Hip-hop veteran Snoop Dogg has used his charismatic personality to add vibrancy to several brands through partnerships and denim company G-Star RAW is the latest to work with the rapper on a creative campaign. The two have teamed up for “Say It Witcha Booty,” a new tongue-in-cheek global Hardcore Denim campaign described as an inclusive celebration of all rear ends from men and women to islands and dogs.

“Snoop Dogg is a true Original: best in class, real and outspoken,” said G-Star RAW CMO Gwenda Van Vliet in a press statement. “He is continuously re-inventing himself and he merges worlds in unexpected ways. Our joint campaign is bringing that philosophy to life, and is a tongue-in-cheek tribute to all denim booties.”

With G-Star, Snoop Dogg was able to create a new version of “Say It Witcha Booty.” The original track of the same title was featured on his project From Tha Streets 2 Tha Suites released earlier this year.

“I’m teaming up with G-Star, because we are both pushing the field, staying ahead, cutting the edge,” the rapper explained in a press release. “We are both masters of our craft—leading the game. You know what I’m saying? We look ahead.”

In another recent career move, Snoop Dogg joined Def Jam as the Executive Creative and Strategic Consultant. Announced in June, his new title comes with the responsibility of being a talent scout for the label and assisting in the creation of content produced by the company ranging from music and movies to television shows and video games.

While the Doggystyle rapper may have his likeness associated with multiple businesses, he assures fans his decision to work with a brand is not random. During an interview with Hypebeast discussing “Say It Witcha Booty,” the 49-year-old revealed how he approaches collaborations and deals.

“We take a hard look at everything that comes my way, there’s a method to the madness,” he explained. “Every deal has to make sense on both sides. No secrets, we put it all out there. Real sh*t. It’s a pleasure to work with a global brand like G-Star. I know y’all will love what we got planned.”

