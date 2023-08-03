Snoop Dogg Drops First Sneaker Line With Skechers: “These Shoes Are For Everyone”

After launching his very own line of products including ice cream, breakfast foods, and more, Snoop Dogg is now stepping into the sneaker world. The Broadus Foods owner has teamed up with Sketchers for the Snoop Dogg x Skechers “OG” capsule collection.

The inaugural sneaker line is comprised of “nostalgic ‘OG’ and remixed designs” inspired by Snoop’s signature laidback style. The collection, which released on Tuesday (Aug. 1), features slip-ins and lace-up sneakers ranging from $100 to $125, with shoe sizes from 3.5 to 14.

“The excellent team at Skechers took my ideas and my flavor and we created this collection for all walks of life,” Snoop said in a press release. “Step yo’ shoe game up with my style and swag in every pair — with Skechers you’ll be comfortable wherever you go. Wear them with a suit to a wedding or on the court with shorts. You’ll look fly either way because these shoes are for everyone.”

According to the sneaker brand’s President, Michael Greenberg — Snoop was very hands on with Skechers’ design team to add his own flair to the collection.

“We were already working with Snoop on the co-branded collection prior to his incredible award-winning Skechers x Snoop Dogg Super Bowl commercial earlier this year,” he said. “Snoop combined his eye for style and laid-back sensibility with the signature comfort of Skechers, resulting in an authentic collaboration and partnership.”

The Snoop Dogg x Skechers: The OG Capsule Collection is available on Skechers’ official website and Skechers retail stores.

Check out the kicks below.

On the music side, Snoop announced a few European tour dates set for next month alongside Obie Trice.

The “Gin and Juice” rhymer will be hitting the cities of Rotterdam, Cologne, Yerevan, and Dublin for his second installment of his High Rollers trek. The tour kicks off Sept. 19, before commencing on Sept. 24.

Get tickets here.