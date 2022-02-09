Soulja Boy Announces New Shoe Brand, “Soulja Stars”

Soulja Boy has revealed a new footwear brand with sneakers designed by the rapper himself. The Soulja Stars are sold through AliveShoes and feature a high-top silhouette and flashy star detailing. According to the product website, the shoes are a unique, limited-edition concept, and handcrafted in Italy. Once a customer purchases a pair of Soulja Stars, listed at $279, the shoes are then manufactured and shipped.

The website details the shoes are handmade with Italian leather. Soulja Boy’s design concept is described as being “inspired by futuristic themes.” A press release continued, “The special upper made of many panels makes the shoe very customizable. The strap belts with star-studs appliques grants unique style and very tolerant fitting.”

Currently, the website presents a black, yellow, and white pair of Soulja Stars for purchase. On the brand’s Instagram page, a white and silver pair with zebra detail and a green colorway is also shown.

The AliveShoes website says the company handles production and logistics and “gives talented and creative people all over the world the professional resources to design their own custom shoes and launch a shoe line from scratch.”