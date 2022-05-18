Spike Lee Directs And Stars As Mars Blackmon In Nike 50 Short Film ‘Seen It All’

Spike Lee may be known as a director first, but to sneaker enthusiasts, he’s also famous for his portrayal of She’s Gotta Have It character Mars Blackmon, who played a pivotal role in Nike’s iconic advertisements during the latter half of the ’80s. Lee and Blackmon are back in cahoots with Nike for the brand’s Nike 50 campaign, with the proud Brooklynite directing and appearing in a new short film celebrating Nike’s greatest signature athletes, past and present. Following the unveiling of a one-minute teaser on Sunday (May 15), the full clip, titled Seen It All, was released on Tuesday (May 17) and features Spike Lee as Blackmon opposite She’s Gotta Have It cast member Indigo Hubbard-Salk.

Discussing famous sports figures who placed their imprint on sports culture over the past 50 years, the commercial includes nods to the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Mia Hamm, Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Steve Prefontaine, and others.

Check below for the full list of athletes that appear in the Nike 50 Seen It All short film.

Andre Agassi, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Charles Barkley, Sue Bird, Sky Brown, Kobe Bryant, Joe Burrow, Luka Dončić, Kevin Durant, George Gervin, Kirk Gibson, Ken Griffey Jr., Mia Hamm, Sabrina Ionescu, Bo Jackson, LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Colin Kaepernick, Sam Kerr, Chloe Kim, Rayssa Leal, Blake Leeper, Kylian Mbappé, Ja Morant, Alex Morgan, Athing Mu, Rafael Nadal, Ronaldo Názario, Naomi Osaka, Steve Prefontaine, Megan Rapinoe, Ronaldinho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Joan Benoit Samuelson, Sheryl Swoopes, Diana Taurasi, Reilyn Turner, Serena Williams, Tiger Woods, Liu Xiang, Chen Ye.