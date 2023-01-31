Stephen “tWitch” Boss Honored By Gap In New Commercial

The Gap has honored the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss in a commercial campaign with the Brooklyn Circus.

On Monday (Jan. 30), the storied clothing brand uploaded a 15-second clip to their official YouTube channel paying homage to Boss, 40, a longtime supporter of the Brooklyn Circus, with images of the entertainer dancing joyfully during a photoshoot.

The Gap x BKc collection launched Tuesday (Jan. 31) with images of the clothing appearing in the short video, showing off button-down shirts, loafers, sweater vests, slacks, and more, all adorned by tWitch.

Allison Holker Boss, tWitch’s wife, spoke about the collaboration and detailed how her husband was excited about its release.

“When Stephen and I first saw his images from the campaign, it brought tears to our eyes,” she said. “He was so moved by how they captured his true essence, and he was excited for the world to see them. We pay tribute to Stephen’s life by sharing these images in homage to the joy and light he brought to everyone around him.”

Allison Holker and Stephen Boss attend the Los Angeles premiere screening of “Velvet Buzzsaw” at American Cinematheque’s Egyptian Theatre on January 28, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“The Brooklyn Circus and Gap share in the heartbreaking loss of beloved icon Stephen’ tWitch’ Boss, who was a longtime supporter of the BKc community, [founder and creative director] Ouigi’s work and a core part of this campaign thanks to his personal friendship with Ouigi Theodore,” another press release reads.

In addition to the clip, Gap will continue its tribute to the former Ellen DJ by supporting the 988 Lifetime through donations to the Vibrant Emotional Health organization.

The Gap collection is available to shop on the brand’s official website and in select physical stores.

Fans of the looks can also snag pieces from The Brooklyn Circus’ online store and its Boerum Hill flagship store.

Dancers Allison Holker (L) and Stephen “Twitch” Boss attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Kong: Skull Island” at Dolby Theatre on March 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Stephen “tWITCH” Boss passed away by suicide at age 40 on Dec. 14, 2022. In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Mrs. Boss relayed the news that her husband had passed on.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Mrs. Boss expressed. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Boss is survived by his wife, Allison, and their three children Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

If you or someone you know may be contemplating suicide, please contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8, or the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.