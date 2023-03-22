SZA Stars In New Skims ‘Fits Everybody’ Underwear Campaign

An African proverb dictates: “if you got it, flaunt it,” and SZA is doing just that in SKIMS’ newest campaign for their signature Fits Everybody Underwear.

As announced by the “solutions-oriented brand” on Wednesday (March 22), the SOS star appears in the launch ahead of the final stop on her sold out, first arena tour at The Forum in Los Angeles. “I’m excited to be in SKIMS’ latest Fits Everybody underwear campaign and to align myself with a brand that strives to make women feel both comfortable and sexy,” SZA expressed in a statement.

Greg Swales/SKIMS

The SKIMS team also spoke on their admiration for the global force and feel she “represents a profound female success story—one of determination, diversity and distinctive talent; all attributes that SKIMS believes reflect its community.”

Kim Kardashian, SKIMS’ co-founder and creative director, stated, “SZA’s honesty, confidence, and dynamic energy are unparalleled. She’s truly the woman of the moment, and I’m so honored for her to be featured in SKIMS’ latest campaign.”

Jens Grede, fellow co-Founder & CEO, added, “SZA is a defining voice in popular culture today; a multi-faceted artist who’s an inspiration to women everywhere. We are thrilled to spotlight SZA in this campaign as we believe she embodies the values of SKIMS.”

Greg Swales/SKIMS

Greg Swales/SKIMS

According to a statement, the campaign hones in on SKIMS’ goal of aligning with pop culture moments, solidifying the brand “as a major player in celebrity casting and marketing.” It continued, “SKIMS partners with talent in a way that allows them to be involved creatively and shine independently, as seen in this campaign with SZA posing poetically against a solid white backdrop in the buttery-soft Fits Everybody underwear collection.”