Telfar Introduces First-Of-Its-Kind Monogram Bag

Culturally iconic unisex brand Telfar has released the first images of its next drop: the monogram jacquard shopping bag with matching accessories.

The newest line of bags includes its signature woven monogram jacquard with embossed logo compartment, featuring removable and adjustable straps for wearing over the shoulder or cross-body. Each bag will include an embossed logo pocket in front, logo zipper closure on main compartment, and internal zipper pocket.

Available in the colorways of black and tan, the fashion statement will be released this Friday (April 28) with the price ranging from $175 for its smallest shopper to $280 for its largest. The new drop will include logo hats, belts, and the jacquard bucket hat.

Since launching in 2015, Telfar bags have become an essential accessory in a fashion lover’s wardrobe. The staple “shopper,” nicknamed “The Bushwick Birkin,” dons the signature emblem which stands for its creator Telfar Clemons.

Since its launch, the brand has extended its offerings with an array of styles, including the circle bag, duffle, pill, patent and puffer shopper bags, as well as wallets and more. The brand has also introduced a long line of apparel ranging from hats, belts, sweat suits, jackets and more in collaboration with established brands like UGG, Moose Knuckles, Eastpak, and White Castle.

As the popularity of the brand has grown, various celebrities have been spotted sporting the shoppers including Beyoncé, Zoe Kravitz, Solange, Selena Gomez, Lil Nas X, and many more. The bag has even been mentioned in songs including Maiya Da Don’s “Telfy” and Bey’s “Summer Renaissance” where she denounced Birkin bags.

Since its creation, Telfar’s value skyrocketed on the bag resale market. According to Rebag’s 2022 Clair Report, the Black-owned collection surpassed legacy luxury brands in average value retention.

“For the first time, [Telfar’s] average value retention on the secondary market exceeds all legacy brands, including Hermès,” stated the October 2022 report.

Rebag chief executive officer Charles Gorra told WWD, “Chanel and Louis Vuitton are increasing prices and limiting their supply to increase their brand value at retail and resale. It shows that a contemporary brand can achieve the success of a luxury brand with the right amount of marketing strategy, hype and prestige.”

Check out the new Telfar Monogram collection above. The items will be available for purchase on Friday (April 28) on Telfar’s official website.