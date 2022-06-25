Teyana Taylor Debuts JuJuBeez Fashion Line

At the age of 16, Teyana Taylor came on the scene as one of the fashion “it girls.” Whether she rocked a tomboy look or a dress with some kicks, her eclectic ensembles contributed to her being one of the most iconic fashionistas in pop culture.

Now, as a 31-year-old singer, dancer, and entrepreneur, the apple hasn’t fallen far from the tree. Her six-year-old daughter Junie, born Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr., is now following in the fashion footsteps of her mom with their clothing line JuJuBeez.

In conjunction with fashion brand breeder Thmbl, the line offers matching adult and children’s activewear sets for parents to match with their children.

Taylor told WWD, “For Junie and I, it was all about effortless style — easy pieces that we could incorporate within our day-to-day. We play with a lot of neutrals that very much fit into my aesthetic, alongside bold graphic prints. Our first collection features active and loungewear styles that will have you acing the drop-off outfit of the day and your mini-setting the hallway trends.”

Offering cozy pieces like hoodies, jackets, leggings, shorts, and bucket hats in base colors like brown, tan, grey, and a cool blue, the collection also extends with graphic print items sporting the JuJuBeez logo, with ombré colorways and stripes.

“I love the collision of masculine and feminine styles within my own wardrobe and wanted to represent that within this mama-and-mini collection,” the “Rose in Harlem” singer added. “I’ve always wanted to create a world for Junie that shows there are no limits, fear isn’t real and you can do whatever you dream to do. This is one of many steps in an effort to change the narrative that is placed on women while growing up and being told what they can and cannot do. I want to change that narrative and I will — anything is possible.”

The daughter-mommy brand JuJuBeez is now available. The first collection ranges in price ($20 to $129) and can be purchased on its website.