Teyana Taylor Directs Latto’s Pretty Little Thing Ambassador Debut

Teyana Taylor revealed Atlanta rapper Latto as the newest ambassador for UK-based fast-fashion retailer Pretty Little Thing. The R&B singer and Aunties 360 Production founder uploaded behind-the-scenes footage from a vibrant campaign shoot that resulted in Latto’s PLT debut ahead of the official release. Taking a hands-on approach to visual directing, the “Gonna Love Me” singer used a leaf blower to add movement to Latto’s updo.

“my 🍃 blower & I comes as a personal Beyoncé fan to make sure the hair is blowing in the rite direction to get the perfect shot for my babe,” Taylor shared on Instagram.

PLT released the official campaign video on June 2 and announced a capsule collection presented for the brand by Latto. The made-for-summer collection features matching pink, orange, and purple two-piece sets, dresses, and a black jumpsuit with daring cut-outs along the chest. Prices range from $20 to $48.

“Get ready to take your new season look to a whole new level with our latest Brand Ambassador, the OG doll From the South, Latto,” the brand stated on the official website.

“This Georgia Girl is here to present you with her fiercest collection that will ensure all eyes are on you.”

The official completed video directed by Teyana Taylor and featuring the “Muwop” rapper modeling the pieces was shared on social media as part of the campaign.

Teyana Taylor has served as the creative director for Pretty Little Thing since 2020. She announced her appointment with a celebratory Instagram post, on her 30th birthday last December. Her first campaign was released in January 2021 and starred herself.

“This was something that was easy for me,” said Teyana Taylor during an interview with WWD at the time. “When it was time to design, it was pretty exciting because I am more of a vintage-T and Rick Owens sweats kind of girl, but when it came to designing for PLT, it was actually pretty fun, because I had to think more outside the box.”

Taylor and PLT have collaborated before she was named creative director. In 2018, the singer first worked with the brand as the face for the Karl Kani capsule collection. VIBE reported the collection featured over two dozen pieces, all marked with the Karl Kani logo and signature.

For Latto, the collection coincides with other major career moves. Formally known to the hip-hop world as Mulatto, the 22-year-old artist faced backlash for the name, once used as a derogatory term to reference people with both a white and Black parent.

The rapper revealed her name update and dropped a song to clear the air. On “The Biggest,” she details how changing her name to Latto was the result of personal reflection, critique and a desire for more.

“Don’t want no sympathy, just know I changed. I’ll be damned if the name the reason I don’t make it. It contradicted what I stand for, the backlash ain’t what I planned for. Now I know better, so I’m movin’ better, ten toes to the damn floor,” she rapped on the first verse.

She added in verse two, “I jumped off the porch at number eight, the name was given, if you knew the case. I was too young for the debate, but now I take the blame for my mistakes.”