Teyana Taylor Gifts Exclusive Jordans To Lil Wayne, Erykah Badu, And DJ Khaled

Teyana Taylor gifted Lil Wayne, Erykah Badu, and DJ Khaled with a pair of “Rose in Harlem” Air Jordan 1s. On Sunday (May 7), the triple threat posted three Instagram clips showing the music artists receiving their exclusive kicks.

Beginning with Wayne, Tey shared a story about the day she retired from music. She explained that Weezy sent her a bouquet of roses after she unveiled her departure.

“I retired from music a day before my 30th bday,” the former singer began. “The craziest part about this particular bday & party I was dealing with a slew of emotions. I was blessed to see another year of life but also had a heavy heart with a heavy decision I just made the day before. On the walk in to my party I smelled something but I couldn’t put my finger on it…. I looked up and the scent was coming from a bouquet of roses from the ? He told me he wanted to to receive my flowers while I was still here to smell them and to take all the time I needed and to come back when I was ready. I never forgot that moment.

“In return I wanted to give the ? his flowers while he is still here to smell, recieve & WEAR them. I wanted my first @jumpman23 creation to represent my journey as a rose navigating thru concrete but also an ode to all of the ROSES just like me & the ones who has inspired me thru my journey. It was my honor to ship out one of the first pairs of the 23 enchanted Roses to my big brother. Thank you @liltunechi for all that u have contributed to the culture! We love you!???”

In her following post, Taylor showed love to Badu, with a detailed story about how the songstress helped deliver her baby, Rue Rose.

“September 2020 you literally delivered me a Rose from my own womb, rushing to me to help me bring my Rue ROSE to the world with crystal charged baby onesies, meditation, divine guidance & an abundance of love… The abundance of love you bestowed upon my family and I will always be appreciated & will never be forgotten. Thank you for always being you! 2020 You helped hand deliver me the [rarest] rose.

“It was my honor to ship out one of the first pairs of the 23 enchanted Roses to this black QUEEN! Thank you @erykahbadu for all that u have contributed to the culture! We love you! Enjoy your personal “hotbox” in badubatron ????”

DJ Khaled received the third pair of kicks, with the Grammy award-wining producer recording himself unveiling the sneakers. Much like the previous two posts, Taylor shared a bit about the We The Best artist and detailed why he was receiving his pair of the exclusive kicks.

“KHALED DID! You said yo TEY I need a pair of them kicks so I could make Ah movie… I said say less with no hesitation cause I already knew u would just that,” she added. “MOVIE. You are the true definition of BIG ENERGY!! You are so intentional with everything you do. Thank you for making artist & creatives feel seen, heard & bringing us all together! Big love to you, Nicole & the fam for always showing me & giving me my flowers ????????”

According to Sole Collector, the Harlemite and Nike first announced their partnership in February 2023. Teyana Taylor’s “Rose in Harlem” collection will include the coveted sneakers and other athleisure apparel like hoodies and shorts. However, the Air Jordan 1, which uses the Zoom CMFT 2 version of the silhouette, is the main attraction.

“The shoe features an upper remixed with displaced Swooshes, gold hardware, and rose-inspired details,” the outlet reports “‘TEY’ is displayed across the left tongue tag, and alternating inner collars read ‘A Rose’ and ‘From Harlem.'”

Teyana Taylor’s “Rose in Harlem” AJ1s are set to release worldwide on June 1, 2023.