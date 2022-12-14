Timberland And Vans Reveal First-Ever Collaboration

Vans and Timberland are teaming up for a new shoe collaboration. According to Hypebeast, the two storied footwear brands are uniting to deliver a unique hybrid boot shoe to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Vans’ Half Cab model.

Their fused product is called the Vans Skateboarding x Timberland Half Cab Hiker, blending the Cab with the Timb’s iconic Euro Hiker model. The Euro and its lightweight, earth-tone design debuted in 1988 and became a mainstay amongst hikers, streetwear fanatics, and other subcultures.

For the new collaboration, the two models are married into a 5/8 cut upper set on the Hiker’s foundation, with metal lace holes and two-toned laces. The Half Cab Hiker also blends Vans’ canvas material with Timberland’s firm premium leather, presenting a sturdy yet breathable item.

Vans Skateboarding and Timberland unveil their first-ever collaboration ?? pic.twitter.com/0P4W3ofYuf — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) December 13, 2022

In addition, the partnership leans towards the sustainable-friendly fashion trends of recent years, with fused footwear also carrying ReBOTL, a shoe lining consisting of 50& recycled plastics. The Half Cab Hiker will be released in Wheat and Chocolate/Olive colorways.

Elsewhere in the collection, fans will be able to get their hands on a Vans reimagined version of Timbs’ Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boots — which debuted in 1973. The model will be called the Vans Skateboarding x Timberland 6-Inch Boot and don a more streetwear-centric aesthetic than the original model. Vans Skateboarding x Timberland 6-Inch Boot will be available in an all-Black skate-inspired design.

The Half Cab Hikers are set at $160, with the Premium 6-Inch Boot selling for $230.

Vans and Timberland’s first-ever collaboration will launch on Dec. 20 through select Vans & Timberland retail stores. Fans can also snag the collection via Vans’ website and Timberland’s website.