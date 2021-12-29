Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Dior Collection Postponed Indefinitely

Rapper Travis Scott announces "play ball" prior to Game Six of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Travis Scott’s anticipated high-fashion collection with Dior has been officially postponed with no date of return. According to WWD, the rapper and the brand came to a mutual agreement to push the release date back. Initially, the Cactus Jack Dior line was set to debut in January 2022.

“Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection,” read a statement from the company.

Travis Scott surprises crew and customers at McDonald’s for the launch of the Travis Scott Meal on September 08, 2020 in Downey, California. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for McDonald's

The “SICKO MODE” rapper has been profitable as a go-to superstar for brand partnerships. From successful deals with McDonald’s and Reese’s Puffs to Nike and Parson’s Design School, Travis Scott has managed to make creative partnerships an extension of his brand as an artist.

Since the tragedy at the 2021 ASTROWORLD Festival where ten people died and hundreds were injured, corporations have distanced themselves from the 30-year-old rapper. As lawsuits mounted, Scott was removed as a 2022 Coachella headlining act, a Nike release was postponed indefinitely, and Anheuser-Busch announced its line of Scott’s Cacti hard seltzers was being discontinued.

Congress has gotten involved with the investigation into the event that caused the ten victims to die from compression asphyxia during the massive crowd surge. According to Variety, a congressional committee has issued an open letter to Live Nation, requesting a written response with answers regarding the tragic event by January 7, 2022.

“Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival,” the letter stated. “We are also concerned by reports about Live Nation’s conduct following Astroworld Festival.”

The letter was signed by Carolyn B. Maloney, chairwoman of the Committee on Oversight and Reform, along with four other members of Congress. It was addressed directly to Michael Rapino, Live Nation’s President and CEO.