Travis Scott Enlisted To Co-Design Dior Spring 2022 Men’s Collection

Travis Scott attends the Travis Scott: "Look Mom I Can Fly" Los Angeles Premiere at The Barker Hanger on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California.

The Houston rapper Travis Scott and Dior’s creative director and designer, Kim Jones, will collaborate on his Spring 2022 menswear collection under the luxury label. Women’s Wear Daily first reported the news. The partnership between Scott and the French fashion brand is the first of its kind.

“This unprecedented event represents the first full Dior collection ever created with a musician for the house,” said a representative for the brand in a statement issued to the fashion news platform.

The Scott’s Dior collection will be unveiled in Paris on June 25 at 2:30 p.m. CET. The brand shared a teaser video on social media for the forthcoming collection. It will be the first live, physical men’s runway showing for Dior in 18 months.

“Get ready for #CactusJackDior, the #DiorSummer22 collection that represents a conversation between @MrKimJones, musical artist @TravisScott,” reads the shared Instagram post’s caption.

The “SICKO MODE” rapper has also revealed another endeavor for fans to support. Scott and his hard seltzer beverage, CACTI, have hidden 100 autographed cans in various shops. Those who purchase the special can will also find two tickets to the sold-out 2021 Astroworld Festival.

“Summer is back and all about going bigger,” said Travis Scott in a provided statement. “We really wanted to do something special with CACTI for the fans who weren’t able to get their hands on Astroworld tickets. The winners are going to get the opportunity to vibe out with us at the festival and get a full-on immersive experience. We can’t wait to share this with them and everything else CACTI has planned for the rest of the year.”