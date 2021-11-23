Trinidad Jame$ And Saucony Partner For Limited Edition Sneaker Release

ENCINO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Trinidad James attends the "Thriller Night" Halloween Party hosted by Prince Michael Jackson and The Heal Los Angeles Foundation on October 29, 2021 in Encino, California.

Trinidad Jame$ has connected with Saucony for a limited sneaker release with homegrown inspiration. The musician and the sneaker company have teamed up for an exclusive version of Saucony’s Jazz 81 shoe, by way of Trinidad Jame$’s new brand, Hommewrk

To create the shoe, the “All Gold Everything” rapper drew inspiration from a sneaker he first owned as an immigrant moving to America. The vibrant “Sorrel Red” colorway pays homage to the 34-year-old’s Trinidadian heritage and his favorite drink, Sorrel, which is made of dried hibiscus flowers petals.

A press release describes the footwear as having “deep red hues that are recreated on the sneaker’s tumbled leather and premium suede upper. The Jazz 81 also showcases a semi-transparent pink TPU in the entire toe box of the shoe, as well as accents on the heel tab and Saucony’s ‘river’ logos.”

“The Trinidad James x Saucony Jazz 81 collaboration is a genuine intention to celebrate our 123-year culturally-connected history while inspiring confidence and self-expression for a new creative community,” said Fábio Tambosi, Saucony’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This partnership with Trinidad celebrates and elevates the talents and voices of people of varying backgrounds, different viewpoints, experiences and ideas as well as the timeless appeal of the Jazz 81 shoe.”

The shoe was launched at ComplexCon on November 6–7, 2021 in Long Beach, Calif., and the full collection is set to go live globally on www.saucony.com on November 26th.

“I always say ‘you gotta bet on yourself,’” explained Trinidad Jame$. “And Saucony approached this project with a kindred conviction that together we could fuse our individual legacies to create a vibrant and very distinct Saucony x Hommewrk Jazz 81.” “Running in the right direction the Jazz 81 is the perfect canvas for my journey, my narrative, allowing me to further share my vision and cultural roots with the world. In partnership with Saucony, we hope to continue to build a more inclusive community while inspiring new generations to express themselves through authenticity, style, and culture.”

Check out more images of the sleek Saucony x Hommewrk Jazz 81 below:

