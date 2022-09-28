Skip to main content
Tyler, The Creator Debuts New Converse GLF 2.0 

The white colorway has been released globally.

Tyler, the Creator Hip Hop Awards
Tyler, the Creator attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Tyler, the Creator, and Converse have issued a brand new colorway of the popular GLF 2.0. On Tuesday, the creative collaboration unveiled the sneaker in a sleek, all-white design, swapping the standard canvas for leather.

While the newly released shoes, designed by the 31-year-old, are similar to the original GLF sneaker, there are key differences, such as an all-white color blocking detail.

The GLF 2.0’s white colorway was issued as a limited global release at Converse.com and GOLF le FLEUR, retailing at $110. It is described in a press release from Converse as having a vivid outsole and vintage references—including a remixed Converse logo license plate.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper first debuted the GLF 2.0 in June as a culmination of the Converse x GOLF le FLEUR* collaboration’s five-year partnership. Initially, colorways in the new silhouette included Oil Green and Bison, as well as Curry and Copper Tan.

GLF 2.0 continues a year of strong releases from the MC and Converse. The new design came after the “WusYaName” rapper and classic sneaker brand teamed up in April for a customizable collection. Prior to the unique release, Tyler and Converse issued the Chuck 70 sneaker in two colorways, Topaz Blue and Pink Dogwood in a modern python print.

Take a closer look at the new all-white GLF 2.0 below.

Split Image Of Tyler, the Creator
