Tyler, the Creator’s GOLF le FLEUR And Converse Issue New Collection

Tyler, the Creator attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Tyler, the Creator extends his longstanding partnership with Converse as the latest GOLF le FLEUR x Converse collaboration is released. Dropped on Thursday (July 20), the issue features four styles of the Chuck 70 with a digi-leopard print in individual colorways.

The design is inspired by the “DOGTOOTH” rapper’s love for exotic prints, according to a press release. As the first release of the year, the Grammy Award-winning performer was seen wearing the pink colorway during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in June.

Tyler, the Creator attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

Lining all four editions of the Converse x GOLF le FLEUR Digital Leopard Chuck 70 is a co-branded sock liner. The custom outsole features “lle FLEUR*” on the left foot and a silhouette of a bellhop on the right foot, referencing the California native’s famed bellboy outfit.

In addition to the previously mentioned pink sneakers, the brand-new style is available in blue, green, and brown colorways. The pink edition of the shoe features a clear rubber toe cap and clear rubber foxing tape, while the blue, brown, and green colorways feature a classic egret midsole.

Tyler, the Creator attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Tyler, the Creator, and Converse’s previous releases include the debut of the GLF 2.0’s all-white colorway last September after debuting the new silhouette that June. The two entities also collaborate through Tyler’s Golf Wang brand with customizable collections.

The limited global release is available on the Converse website while stock remains. Take a look at the Digital Leopard Chuck 70 collection below.

Converse

Converse

Converse