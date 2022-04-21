Tyler, The Creator, Golf Wang, And Converse Issue Customizable Sneaker Collection

The long-standing partnership between Tyler, the Creator’s Golf Wang brand and Converse continues with the announcement of a fashion drop that differs from previous releases. Thursday (April 21) both brands announced Golf Wang’s first Converse By You experience, allowing buyers to share their own innovative style.

With Converse By You, the Grammy Award-winning rapper and the sneaker brand invite fans into the creative process to customize their own Chuck 70. The experience will feature options to use iconic logos and patterns from the Golf Wang archives, according to a press statement.

The launch includes classic Golf Wang logos and other customizable aspects from the Golf Wang archives, as well as six base colors of the Chuck 70 sneaker. In total, there are more than 100,000 possible combinations allowing a truly unique pair of shoes to be created by each individual shopper.

This release follows Tyler, the Creator’s latest drop with Converse, the Chuck 70 sneaker in two new colorways. Issued in March, the classic style was introduced in Topaz Blue and Pink Dogwood in a modern python print.

Ahead of the customizable release, interested fans can explore potential design ideas on the Converse website. Pricing begins at $115 for one pair. The Converse By You x Golf Wang Chuck 70 will be exclusively available online at Converse.com for 24 hours, beginning April 28 at 10 a.m. ET in the United States and 10 a.m. CEST in Western Europe.