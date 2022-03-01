Tyler, the Creator’s Golf Wang Issues Python Chuck 70 In New Converse Collaboration

Tyler, the Creator’s Golf Wang has announced the next drop from the ongoing creative partnership with Converse. The two brands have joined forces to issue the Chuck 70 sneaker in two new colorways. On Friday (March 4) at 10 a.m. ET, fans of the rapper, the footwear, or both will have the chance to purchase the shoes in either Topaz Blue or Pink Dogwood in a modern python print.

According to Sneaker News, the new version of the classic shoes elevates the sneakers with python snakeskin material used in the rapper’s sneaker collection for the first time. The Python Chuck 70 also features color-matching opaque rubber, metallic silver eyelets, and retail for $120 a pair.

Although the 30-year-old is a Grammy Award-Winning rapper, his fashion collaborations are not just brand partnerships with his name and likeness attached to sell a product. Tyler, the Creator has shared his interest in fashion and design and has frequently used his personal style as a form of self-expression and an extension of his art. He has designed and sold clothing, shoes, and accessories with Odd Future, as well as Golf Wang, and Golf Le Fleur.

“I never liked making Tyler, the Creator merch. I never liked it. I never liked putting my face on merch. I’ve done it two or three times probably,” the “EARFQUAKE” rapper shared with Complex in June 2021. He continued, “But when people call Golf Wang merch, it’s like, it’s not fu**ing merch. It doesn’t say Tyler, the Creator on everything. These are actual clothing pieces. It’s a store. It’s ran like a line. Don’t call it merch.”

As the California native continues to expand his fashion empire, his musical success continues to reach new heights. His DJ Drama-powered album Call Me If You Get Lost was certified gold by the RIAA on Feb. 22, 2022, less than a full year after its debut. The album, which was ranked No. 1 on VIBE’s 2021 best Hip-Hop albums list was released on June 25 2021, and featured Lil Wayne, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Brent Faiyaz, Pharrell Williams, and more. The 16-track project, puts Tyler, the Creator in the running for the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Rap Album against Nas, J. Cole, and Kanye West. With the win, it would be his second time taking the category.

The new Chuck 70 sneaker in both Topaz Blue and Pink Dogwood is available on Friday via the Converse website and global retailers.