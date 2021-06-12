Anticipated UGG x TELFAR Drop One Names Official Release Date

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 16: Telfar Clemens attends the Gap X Telfar Party during the Menswear Fall/Winter 2020-2021 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for GAP)

Telfar Clemens caused a fashion frenzy when his signature shopping bags became one of the most coveted items by fashionistas across the country. His brand, stylized TELFAR, revealed in 2020 a collaboration with UGG and now, the anticipated drop one has an official release date. The designer revealed on the company Instagram page the official UGG X TELFAR collection drops June 14, 2021, at 9 am EST, the same time his instant sell-out bags are typically available. The following week, the items will be available through UGG websites and retailers.

The collaboration introduces the UGG X TELFAR grey sweat boot in two different lengths, a blinged-out t-shirt sporting a fusion logo representing both brands, and a unisex brief.

On the UGG official blog last year, Clemens shared more on his history with the brand the inspiration behind the collaboration.

“Wow. I made unofficial, unauthorized UGG boots in two shows dating back to 2010! I’ve always been obsessed with a certain kind of ubiquity, and when something unique ends up on everybody, that’s our model,” the CFDA Award-winning designer shared.

He added, “I think a lot of fashion collaborations attempt to elevate something popular. I am not into high and low as a concept, period. What I want to do is get down to the DNA of UGG and see what genes we have in common. To get down to the core of that feeling.

In an interview published by HYPEBEAST on Friday (June 11), he expanded on the UGG X TELFAR experience.

“We’ve had so much fun with this collab,” the designer said. “We just got a vibe from the beginning that this was going to be sexy, but also extremely funny. Fashion and streetwear don’t do funny much. That’s a shame.”

Clemens added, “this shit is the bomb and affordable!”

The cast of the “Real Housewives of Potomac” starred in an editorial shoot for Instyle Magazine celebrating the collection. Being from Maryland himself, the witty women were Clemens choice to bring life to the cozy pieces.